Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan’s JS Kaga

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Reichow, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crew chief with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes from a CH-53E enroute to the Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184), off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. The CH-53E aircrew transported a Mobile Cleaning Recovery Recycle System, a specialized cleaning system for restoring friction on flight deck non-skid surfaces, to the JS Kaga in support of F-35B Lightning II developmental testing.