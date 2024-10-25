Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan’s JS Kaga

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers a Mobile Cleaning Recovery Recycle System to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184), off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. The CH-53E aircrew transported the MCRRS, a specialized cleaning system for restoring friction on flight deck non-skid surfaces, in support of F-35B Lightning II developmental testing onboard the JS Kaga.
