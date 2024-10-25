Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan’s JS Kaga [Image 7 of 12]

    Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan’s JS Kaga

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers a Mobile Cleaning Recovery Recycle System to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184), off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 25, 2024. The CH-53E aircrew transported the MCRRS, a specialized cleaning system for restoring friction on flight deck non-skid surfaces, in support of F-35B Lightning II developmental testing onboard the JS Kaga.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.27.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8721141
    VIRIN: 241025-M-TH104-1411
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: US
    Marine Corps CH-53E delivers essential equipment to Japan&rsquo;s JS Kaga

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    USJapan Alliance
    HMH-466
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    JMSDF (DDH 184)
    JS Kaga (DDH 184)

