    C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    The cased guidon of Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion represents the end of their nine-month deployment; while the uncase guidon of the 1836th Transportation Company represents the beginning of their mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations during a transfer of authority ceremony, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8720387
    VIRIN: 240915-A-OJ422-1040
    Resolution: 6100x4067
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    ILARNG
    541DSSB
    1836TC

