C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

The cased guidon of Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion represents the end of their nine-month deployment; while the uncase guidon of the 1836th Transportation Company represents the beginning of their mission in the U.S. Central Command area of operations during a transfer of authority ceremony, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)