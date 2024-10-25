C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Kaleb Medina, commander, 1836th Transportation Company, wishes Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion a safe return home and speaks words of encouragement and inspiration to the 1836th TC during a transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)