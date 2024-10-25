Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze 

    34th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Kaleb Medina, commander, 1836th Transportation Company, wishes Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion a safe return home and speaks words of encouragement and inspiration to the 1836th TC during a transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 14:39
    Photo ID: 8720374
    VIRIN: 240915-A-OJ422-1052
    Resolution: 6208x4139
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    34ID
    1TSC
    ARCENT
    364ESC
    ILARNG
    1836TC

