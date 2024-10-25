C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Eric Smith (far right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Heather Blakeman (middle right), command team of 34th Division Sustainment Brigade, along with Lt. Col. Jonathan Eldredge (middle left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kathleen Howard (left), command team of 398th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, receive the invocation during the Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)