C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Eldredge, commander, 398th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, congratulates Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion on the success of all their endeavors during their nine-month deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of operations during a transfer of authority ceremony, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)