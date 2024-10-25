U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Eldredge, commander, 398th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, congratulates Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion on the success of all their endeavors during their nine-month deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of operations during a transfer of authority ceremony, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8720383
|VIRIN:
|240915-A-OJ422-1037
|Resolution:
|6391x4261
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brianne Maze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.