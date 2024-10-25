C/541st DSSB ToA Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Baker (left) and 1st Sgt. Arthur Forbes Jr. (right), command team of Charlie Company, 541st Division Sustainment Support Battalion, render respect to their unit guidon before casing during the transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brianne Maze)