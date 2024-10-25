Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training [Image 17 of 17]

    Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Riley Hummel, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, reports simulated explosive devices and weapons on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 00:24
    Photo ID: 8720087
    VIRIN: 241024-M-IM996-1317
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosions
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    E.O.D
    Keen Sword 25

