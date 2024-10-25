Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Riley Hummel, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician and a native of Pennsylvania, and Staff Sgt. Cesar Martinez, an explosive ordnance disposal response element leader and a native of Arizona, both with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, inspect images of containers with simulated explosive devices and weapons on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)
Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 00:25
Photo ID:
|8720071
VIRIN:
|241024-M-IM996-1036
Resolution:
|4458x6687
Size:
|17.26 MB
Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
