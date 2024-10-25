Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Riley Hummel, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, scans simulated explosive devices and weapons found on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 00:24
|Photo ID:
|8720080
|VIRIN:
|241024-M-IM996-1177
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
