Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cesar Martinez, left, an explosive ordnance disposal response element leader and a native of Arizona, and Sgt. Riley Hummel, an explosive ordnance disposal technician and a native of Pennsylvania, both with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, document simulated explosive devices and weapons on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)