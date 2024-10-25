Keen Sword 25 Explosive Ordnance Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Riley Hummel, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, moves simulated explosive devices and weapons to a disposal location on Target Island during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 24, 2024. KS25 is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)