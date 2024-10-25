U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony at Bella Verdi at Rancho Solano in Fairfield, California, Oct. 24, 2024. The SNCO induction ceremony is a milestone in the career of a newly promoted Airman, the ceremony includes crossing an arch of crossed swords and receiving a signed charge to the SNCO tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8719732
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-OY799-1776
|Resolution:
|6997x3936
|Size:
|21.22 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.