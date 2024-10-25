Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, delivers closing remarks during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony at Bella Verdi at Rancho Solano in Fairfield, California, Oct. 24, 2024. The SNCO induction ceremony is a milestone in the career of a newly promoted Airman, the ceremony includes crossing an arch of crossed swords and receiving a signed charge to the SNCO tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)