    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony [Image 12 of 14]

    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony

    FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jarrod Getz, left, 621st Contingency Response Wing command chief, delivers the senior noncommissioned officer charge during a SNCO induction ceremony at Bella Verdi at Rancho Solano in Fairfield, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Of the 45 Airmen recognized at the ceremony, 11 are assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing and 34 are assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

