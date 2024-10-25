Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony

    FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nina Pacheco, Band of the Golden West vocalist, sings the National Anthem during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony at Bella Verdi at Rancho Solano in Fairfield, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Forty-five total U.S. Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing and 60th Air Mobility Wing were inducted into the senior noncommissioned officer ranks during the 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8719719
    VIRIN: 241024-F-OY799-1585
    Resolution: 6761x3803
    Size: 19.43 MB
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony
    Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    SNCO Induction ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download