Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony

Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony at Bella Verdi at Rancho Solano in Fairfield, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Forty-five total U.S. Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing and 60th Air Mobility Wing were inducted into the senior noncommissioned officer ranks during the 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)