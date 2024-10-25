Travis AFB holds 2024 SNCO Induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees raise their glasses for a “One More Roll” toast during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction ceremony at Bella Verdi at Rancho Solano in Fairfield, California, Oct. 24, 2024. Of the 45 Airmen recognized at the ceremony, 11 are assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing and 34 are assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)