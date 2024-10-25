Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail [Image 3 of 4]

    30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Trick-or-Treaters pass through a Halloween-themed decorated 30th Contracting Squadron office at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS hosted the Trick-or-Treat Trail and the 30th Program Management Directorate held a Haunted Carnival in the same office space for the Vandenberg community to enjoy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8719650
    VIRIN: 241024-X-VJ291-1010
    Resolution: 5875x3909
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

