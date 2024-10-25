30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

Trick-or-Treaters pass through a Halloween-themed decorated 30th Contracting Squadron office at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS hosted the Trick-or-Treat Trail and the 30th Program Management Directorate held a Haunted Carnival in the same office space for the Vandenberg community to enjoy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8719650
|VIRIN:
|241024-X-VJ291-1010
|Resolution:
|5875x3909
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
