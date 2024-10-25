30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Trick-or-Treaters pass through a Halloween-themed decorated 30th Contracting Squadron office at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS hosted the Trick-or-Treat Trail and the 30th Program Management Directorate held a Haunted Carnival in the same office space for the Vandenberg community to enjoy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)