30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Janice Kleitsch, 30th Contracting Squadron supervisory contract specialist, poses for a photo in her Halloween-themed office at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trail in their office space, inviting families across the base to enjoy spooky decorations, eat Halloween treats, and participate in the 30th Program Management Directorate’s Haunted Carnival. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)