30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Halloween decorations display next to the 30th Contracting Squadron emblem at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS and the 30th Program Management Directorate hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trail and a Haunted Carnival in their office space, inviting the Vandenberg community to celebrate Halloween with their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)