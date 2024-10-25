Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail [Image 1 of 4]

    30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Halloween decorations display next to the 30th Contracting Squadron emblem at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS and the 30th Program Management Directorate hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trail and a Haunted Carnival in their office space, inviting the Vandenberg community to celebrate Halloween with their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:48
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    30th CONS

