Halloween decorations display next to the 30th Contracting Squadron emblem at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th CONS and the 30th Program Management Directorate hosted a Trick-or-Treat Trail and a Haunted Carnival in their office space, inviting the Vandenberg community to celebrate Halloween with their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8719648
|VIRIN:
|241024-X-VJ291-1001
|Resolution:
|5464x3635
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS