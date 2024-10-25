Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail [Image 4 of 4]

    30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    One of the several games available for play awaits participants at the 30th Program Management Directorate’s Haunted Carnival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th PMD joined the 30th Contracting Squadron in hosting a Trick-or-Treat Trail for Vandenberg community families to enjoy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8719651
    VIRIN: 241024-X-VJ291-1016
    Resolution: 5262x3501
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    30th CONS

