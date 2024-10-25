30th Contracting Squadron hosts Trick-or-Treat Trail

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

One of the several games available for play awaits participants at the 30th Program Management Directorate’s Haunted Carnival at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024. The 30th PMD joined the 30th Contracting Squadron in hosting a Trick-or-Treat Trail for Vandenberg community families to enjoy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)