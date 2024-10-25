Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of the Air Force civic leaders Jeff Hoagland, left, and Kevin Twohig, right, learn about the Cadet Space Operations Squadron during a tour at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024. Civic leaders partner with Academy officials to support cadets as advisors, communicators and advocates for Academy affairs. The visit introduced civic leaders to cadet life, leadership programs and academics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)