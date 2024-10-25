Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Department of the Air Force civic leaders Jeff Hoagland, left, and Kevin Twohig, right, learn about the Cadet Space Operations Squadron during a tour at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024. Civic leaders partner with Academy officials to support cadets as advisors, communicators and advocates for Academy affairs. The visit introduced civic leaders to cadet life, leadership programs and academics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:26
    Photo ID: 8719647
    VIRIN: 241023-F-XU955-1168
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders
    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders
    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders
    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders
    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download