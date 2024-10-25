Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of the Air Force civic leaders gather in front of a U.S. Air Force F-4 Phantom II static display during a tour at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024. Twenty-one civic leaders visited the Academy to learn more about cadet life, academics, leadership programs and cutting-edge facilities to equip future officers for success. Civic leaders advocate in their respective communities for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Academy and cadet challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)