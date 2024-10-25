Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet 1st Class Spencer Stevenson showcases lunar and martian regolith simulant during a Department of the Air Force civic leader tour at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024. Stevenson, a civil engineering major, briefed 21 civic leaders on his support to a space-focused engineering project involving regolith simulant, synthesized replica of space soil. The Academy offers two space majors, a space warfighting minor, and 29 space courses that equip cadets with tools and experience to succeed as future officers in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)