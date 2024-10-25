Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Adam Wasinger, Space Force Delta 13 Detachment 1 director of operations, provides an overview of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s space-education programs to Department of the Air Force civic leaders during a tour, Oct. 23, 2024. The Academy hosted 21 civic leaders from across the Nation to advocate for the Academy and cadets at the civic leaders’ respective local, regional and national levels. The Academy has developed programs to motivate, inform, influence and inspire cadets in space-related careers, upon graduation. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

