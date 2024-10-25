Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force Academy vice superintendent, provides opening remarks to a mission briefing during a Department of the Air Force civic leader tour at the Academy, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024. Twenty-one civic leaders visited the Academy to learn more about cadet academics, leadership programs and cutting-edge facilities to equip future officers for success in their future careers. Civic leaders advocate in their respective communities for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Academy and cadet challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:26
    Photo ID: 8719644
    VIRIN: 241023-F-XU955-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
