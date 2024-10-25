Academy hosts U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force civic leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Thomas Sherman, U.S. Air Force Academy vice superintendent, provides opening remarks to a mission briefing during a Department of the Air Force civic leader tour at the Academy, Colo., Oct. 23, 2024. Twenty-one civic leaders visited the Academy to learn more about cadet academics, leadership programs and cutting-edge facilities to equip future officers for success in their future careers. Civic leaders advocate in their respective communities for U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Academy and cadet challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)