    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    An Airman fires an M18 handgun as part of small arms qualification at the new indoor range at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Oct. 5, 2024. Staying proficient in individual weapon systems keeps Airmen deployable and mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8719618
    VIRIN: 241005-Z-CC902-1272
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.66 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Target acquired: New indoor range opens at Goldwater ANG. [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Goldwater Air National Guard Base

