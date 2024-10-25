Target acquired: New indoor range opens at Goldwater ANG.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman chambers a round into an M18 handgun as part of small arms qualification at the new indoor range at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Oct. 5, 2024. Staying proficient in individual weapon systems keeps Airmen deployable and mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)