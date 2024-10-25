An Airman fires an M18 handgun as part of small arms qualification at the new indoor range at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Oct. 5, 2024. Staying proficient in individual weapon systems keeps Airmen deployable and mission-ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 17:14
|Photo ID:
|8719616
|VIRIN:
|241005-Z-CC902-1155
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Target acquired: New indoor range opens at Goldwater ANG
