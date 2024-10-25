Target acquired: New indoor range opens at Goldwater ANG.

Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Matkin | Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Matkin | Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, fires the “first shot” at a confetti-filled balloon during the opening ceremony of the new indoor range at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, Oct. 25, 2024. The new 14-lane range enables Airmen to complete weapons qualification without having to travel more than 55 miles to the Florence Military Reservation Training Site, saving time and travel expenses. It also provides protection from heat-related injuries, as the temperature at the outdoor range can exceed 100 degrees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin) see less | View Image Page

The sounds of aircraft taking off and landing echo in the background as you walk toward the nondescript building; however, sounds - or the lack thereof - can be misleading. As you enter the building, you see Airmen squared away, with weapons pointed downrange - on target. You have just walked into the 161st Air Refueling Wing’s new high-tech indoor firing range.



The opening ceremony for the Copperheads’ new indoor firing range was held today at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix.



The ribbon-cutting was attended by Maj. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, the Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Col. Jessica L. Hastings, commander of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, members of the National Guard Bureau, local law enforcement, and other esteemed guests.



The construction of the range at Goldwater ANG was conceptualized more than five years ago, said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Robertson, 161st Security Forces commander. He noted that it took the efforts and cooperation of many base agencies, including service members from the Contracting team and the Civil Engineer Squadron, as well as the NGB, to bring the range to fruition - especially over the last 18 months.



The new fully contained 14-lane indoor range enables Airmen to complete weapons qualification without having to travel more than 55 miles to the Florence Military Reservation Training Site, saving time and travel expenses. It also protects against heat-related injuries, as temperatures at the outdoor range can exceed 100 degrees. Additionally, the range features simulated barricades that Airmen use to train for defensive situations, providing cover and stabilization. Airmen will be able to live-fire the M18, M4, and M870 weapon systems at a maximum distance of 25 meters.



“So many people standing in this room have had this in the back of their minds forever,” said Robertson. “Their work - their time - spent with other agencies to try to get this off the ground has been incredible. I'm so happy that they're going to see a final product and be able to train in it.”



He also remarked that the contractors have built a facility worthy of the less than one percent of the population who serve.



“This will put weapons into warfighters' hands, which is exactly what the Air Force is pushing for,” said Robertson. “For the Airmen who are about to shoot and train in here, it's going to be a game changer. It’s a force multiplier.”