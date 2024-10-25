Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink, far left, Havelock Mayor William L. Lewis Jr., MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks, MCCS Director Michael Largent, and MCCS Chief Operations Officer Jonathan Mason, participate in a landmark groundbreaking event at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. This event announced the newest addition to the air station’s rapidly expanding infrastructure, a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center. This significant step forward underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)