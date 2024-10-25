Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A shovel is positioned in the ground after a ground-breaking ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 24, 2024. This event announced the newest addition to the air station’s rapidly expanding infrastructure, a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center. This significant step forward underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)