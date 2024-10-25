Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center [Image 2 of 4]

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Whiting Turner Contractor representatives Bristol Reynolds, and Robert Elbers, far left, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink, Havelock Mayor William L. Lewis Jr., MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks, MCCS Director Michael Largent, MCCS Chief Operations Officer Jonathan Mason, MCAS Cherry Point Facilities Director CDR. Christopher Over, and FEAD Contracting Branch Head/Supervisory Contracting Officer Ericka Bishop, participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. This event announced the newest addition to the air station’s rapidly expanding infrastructure, a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center. This significant step forward underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Community Services
    Physical Fitness
    Groundbreaking
    Gym
    MCAS Cherry Point
