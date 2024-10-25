Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center [Image 1 of 4]

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    A sign and shovel are photographed before a groundbreaking ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. This event announced the newest addition to the air station’s rapidly expanding infrastructure, a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center. This significant step forward underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8719200
    VIRIN: 241025-M-DQ946-1012
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Community Services
    Physical Fitness
    Groundbreaking
    Gym
    MCAS Cherry Point
