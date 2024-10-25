Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink, far left,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink, far left, Havelock Mayor William L. Lewis Jr., MCAS Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks, MCCS Director Michael Largent, and MCCS Chief Operations Officer Jonathan Mason, participate in a landmark groundbreaking event at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2024. This event announced the newest addition to the air station’s rapidly expanding infrastructure, a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center. This significant step forward underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center, marking a pivotal investment in the health and readiness of our Marines and Sailors. The eagerly awaited facility, slated to replace the installation's outdated 13,260-square-foot gym housed in a converted warehouse since 1997, underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members.