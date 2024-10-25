MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center, marking a pivotal investment in the health and readiness of our Marines and Sailors. The eagerly awaited facility, slated to replace the installation's outdated 13,260-square-foot gym housed in a converted warehouse since 1997, underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members.
