Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Sergeant Major, Sgt. Maj. Jay Heitink, far left,...... read more read more

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Story by Capt. Alessandro Rossi 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (Oct. 25, 2024) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center, marking a pivotal investment in the health and readiness of our Marines and Sailors. The eagerly awaited facility, slated to replace the installation's outdated 13,260-square-foot gym housed in a converted warehouse since 1997, underscores MCAS Cherry Point's commitment to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our service members.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 14:36
    Story ID: 483948
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center, by CPT Alessandro Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point proudly announces the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art, 93,000-square-foot fitness center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Community Services
    Physical Fitness
    Groundbreaking
    Gym
    MCAS Cherry Point
    DOTMIL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download