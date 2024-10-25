A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8718945
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-MG692-1262
|Resolution:
|5984x3989
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.