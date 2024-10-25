Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)