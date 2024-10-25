Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 4 of 5]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)

    This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall AFB
    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Checkered Flag 25-1
    F-15E Strike Eage

