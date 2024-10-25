Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 3 of 5]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16D Fighting Falcon from the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag occurs twice every year and is one of the largest aerial exercises within the Department of Defense, consisting of various 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 13:11
    Photo ID: 8718944
    VIRIN: 241023-F-MG692-1179
    Resolution: 5811x3874
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall AFB
    Shaw AFB
    ACC
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16D Fighting Falcon
    Checkered Flag 25-1

