Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

A U.S. Air Force F-16D Fighting Falcon from the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag occurs twice every year and is one of the largest aerial exercises within the Department of Defense, consisting of various 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)