A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8718942
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-MG692-1034
|Resolution:
|7943x5295
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.