Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)