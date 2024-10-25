Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 311, Marine Corps Air Station Oceana, California, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag occurs twice every year and is one of the largest aerial exercises within the Department of Defense, consisting of various 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez)