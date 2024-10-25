Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag provides an opportunity for multiple airframes to meet National Defense Strategy objectives by building resilient joint forces capable of projecting air power across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 13:11
    Photo ID: 8718943
    VIRIN: 241023-F-MG692-1159
    Resolution: 7595x5063
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs
    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs
    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs
    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs
    Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    ANG
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    138th Fighter Wing
    OKANG
    Checkered Flag 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download