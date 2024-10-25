Checkered Flag 25-1 take offs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 138th Fighter Wing, Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, takes off for a training flight during Checkered Flag 25-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 23, 2024. Checkered Flag provides an opportunity for multiple airframes to meet National Defense Strategy objectives by building resilient joint forces capable of projecting air power across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stefan Alvarez