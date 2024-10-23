Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MP Birthday [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MP Birthday

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” celebrate the 83rd Military Police Corps birthday in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8718422
    VIRIN: 240926-Z-QH533-1008
    Resolution: 4117x2727
    Size: 842.81 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant
    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant
    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant
    Brisson promoted to Major
    Brisson promoted to Major
    MP Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    MP Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download