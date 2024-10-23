Brisson promoted to Major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Brisson, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” is promoted to the rank of major by Brig. Gen. Joseph Sharkey, the assistant division commander-support, during a promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 14, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)