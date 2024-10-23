Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brisson promoted to Major [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brisson promoted to Major

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Brisson, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” is promoted to the rank of major by Brig. Gen. Joseph Sharkey, the assistant division commander-support, during a promotion ceremony in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 14, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8718418
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-QH533-1033
    Resolution: 5914x3943
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brisson promoted to Major [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant
    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant
    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant
    Brisson promoted to Major
    Brisson promoted to Major
    MP Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download