U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Garlock, the operational contract support noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls," is promoted to the rank of master sergeant by Maj. Steven Guptill in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 10, 2024. Garlock is serving on his fifth deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 09:50
|Photo ID:
|8718416
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-DY230-2030
|Resolution:
|4545x3030
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS