Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chad Garlock, the operational contract support noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls," is promoted from sergeant first class to master sergeant by Maj. Steven Guptill in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 10, 2024. Garlock is serving on his fifth deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abbygail Heinen)