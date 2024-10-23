Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant [Image 1 of 6]

    Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Steven Guptil, the operational contract support chief assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls," speaks about Master Sgt. Chad Garlock following his promotion in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 10, 2024. Garlock is serving on his fifth deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8718415
    VIRIN: 240910-Z-DY230-2026
    Resolution: 4029x2686
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Garlock Promoted to Master Sergeant [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

