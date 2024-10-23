11th Contracting Squadron excels at AFDW Contracting Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members of the 11th Contracting Squadron pose for a photo highlighting the team’s dedicated efforts for fiscal year 2024 on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct.22, 2024. The team won a total of 11 awards at the Air Force District of Washington Fiscal Year 2024 Contracting Awards, including the Outstanding Operational Contracting Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)