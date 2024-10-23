11th Contracting Squadron excels at AFDW Contracting Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Reyes, senior enlisted leader for the 11th Contracting Squadron, works at his desk on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2024. Reyes earned the Senior Enlisted Leader Award at the Air Force District of Washington Fiscal Year 2024 Contracting Awards for his leadership and mentorship contributions to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)