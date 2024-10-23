11th Contracting Squadron excels at AFDW Contracting Awards

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force members of the 11th Contracting Squadron pose for a photo highlighting...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force members of the 11th Contracting Squadron pose for a photo highlighting the team’s dedicated efforts for fiscal year 2024 on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct.22, 2024. The team won a total of 11 awards at the Air Force District of Washington Fiscal Year 2024 Contracting Awards, including the Outstanding Operational Contracting Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. –The 11th Contracting Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling has achieved recognition for its outstanding work, winning 11 awards at the Air Force District of Washington awards ceremony including an award for the Outstanding Operational Contracting Unit. This achievement reflects the squadron's dedication and commitment to excellence in support of the 11th Wing and its 74 mission partners.

The primary objective of the 11th CONS is to manage purchasing and acquisition processes. They handle logistics of the government purchase card program and oversee contract execution, while also maintaining a focus on operational readiness. This commitment allows the squadron to provide vital support and enhance mission capabilities across the base.

Master Sgt. Michael Reyes, the squadron’s senior enlisted leader, said the unit has navigated numerous challenges while maintaining a high standard of performance. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and resilience in their success.

Reyes was awarded the Senior Enlisted Leader Award for his leadership and mentorship contributions to the unit.

“Master Sgt. Reyes has been highly influential in my time here and I am extremely appreciative for his role in my career,” said Senior Airman Gregory Bishop, a contracting officer with the unit. Bishop was also awarded the Outstanding Contracting Enlisted Member Award.

At the noncommissioned officer level, squadron members are responsible for executing contracts and maintaining ground infrastructure. Airmen serve as contract specialists, conducting market research to establish relationships with small businesses and larger contractors.

“Our team currently does not have any first-term airmen,” Reyes shared. “Our airmen are more seasoned and that sets us apart.”

The unit faced the challenge of balancing multiple roles while striving to be subject matter experts. Last-minute tasks with tight deadlines added pressure, especially as the end of the fiscal year approached. During this time, the team navigated uncertainties around the Continuing Resolution and the National Defense Authorization Act, which affect the military budget.

“Our unit’s cohesiveness and ability to work together as a team is what also sets us apart,” Reyes said. “We are able to execute at a moment’s notice and we like a challenge, and we take it willingly to be able to support not only JBAB, but the National Capital Region.”

Despite the pressures of tight deadlines and budget constraints at the end of the fiscal year, the squadron has excelled in contract execution and building relationships with small and large contractors. With a record-breaking $75 million in contracts and funding in 2024, the squadron continues to grow and evolve.

“I am extremely appreciative of everyone’s hard work and dedication to the mission,” Reyes said.

The 11th Contracting Squadron's recognition at the AFDW Contracting Awards is a clear indication of their performance and commitment to excellence. As they move forward, the squadron remains dedicated to supporting the 11th Wing and enhancing its mission capabilities.

The 11th CCONS won the following awards:

11th CONS - Outstanding Operational Contracting Unit Award (Large)

11th CONS Source Selection Team - Outstanding Performance in an Operational Source Selection Award (Individual or Team)

11th CONS Innovation Team - Innovation in Department of the Air Force Contracting Award – Team

Lt. Col. Rebecca ‘Jedi’ Ban - Outstanding Contracting Officer (Field Grade) Award

Capt. Ryan M. Lambert - Outstanding Contracting Officer (Company Grade) Award

Master Sgt. Michael H. Reyes - Senior Enlisted Leader Award

Senior Airman Gregory Bishop - Outstanding Contracting Enlisted Member (Airman) Award

Terry L. Agena - Outstanding Director of Business Operations Award

Welth E. Cooper - Outstanding Civilian in Operational Contracting (Supervisory) Award

Matthew S. Carman - Outstanding Quality Assurance Program (Individual or Team)

Cory W. West - Outstanding Contract Data Specialist