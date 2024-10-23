Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Contracting Squadron excels at AFDW Contracting Awards [Image 1 of 4]

    11th Contracting Squadron excels at AFDW Contracting Awards

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donald Suver, a contracting officer for the 11th Contracting Squadron, works at his desk on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2024. The contracting office won a total of 11 awards at the Air Force District of Washington Fiscal Year 2024 Contracting Awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

